DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Mild. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild. A few brief, light showers possible late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
High pressure brought a seasonable February day to Delmarva on Saturday, but now that high pressure is sliding offshore, and with winds shifting to the south, unseasonably warm temperatures are returning for most of the week ahead.
A series of disturbances will track well to the north of Delmarva this coming week, which will swing several weak cold fronts across the peninsula. Through Wednesday, it doesn't look like any of these fronts will bring significant weather, just low chances of showers on-and-off as temperatures remain above normal.
In fact with a warm front on Thursday, highs could challenge record highs on Delmarva. The record high for February 23 is 74°F, set in 2017. That high will likely be threatened as very warm air and gusty southerly winds push the temperatures well into the 70s. The warm front will come ahead of what could be a more substantial weather-maker for Delmarva late Thursday into Friday. Watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures near normal and precipitation near normal into late February and early March.