DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the west at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Becoming breezy. Highs near 80°F.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a brief shower. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and much cooler. A gusty breeze from the north. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 50°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
And we have a very nice weekend in store for all of Delmarva.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic region, which will mean clear skies Friday night. It's uncertain whether or not we'll see a reprise of the northern lights, but if we do, viewing conditions on Delmarva should be excellent.
The high remains over Delmarva as it slowly slides to the east this weekend. This will set us up for lots of sunshine on Saturday with warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s both inland and at the beach. A cold front associated with an upper low to our north will approach on Sunday, but all we should notice is some more clouds and a gusty southwest breeze - oh, and afternoon temperatures that could challenge 80 degrees!
The front will cross Delmarva on Monday. It'll be a strong front, but won't have much moisture to deal with, so expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, a gusty breeze, and a low possibility of a brief shower, but nothing that will put much of a dent in the ongoing dry conditions on the peninsula.
The main effect of the cold front will be a blast of much cooler air for the middle of next week, in fact, possibly the coolest temperatures we've seen so far this season, with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday possibly struggling to reach the low 60s with a gusty north breeze.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for October 18 - October 23.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Leslie" is still spinning angrily in the Atlantic and is forecast to stay well out to sea and is not a direct threat to the U.S. East Coast.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized system in the coming week. Should it become a named storm, it's name would be "Nadine". It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.