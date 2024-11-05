DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, mild, and breezy. Winds from the southwest at 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F, with mid 70s at the coast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few mainly light showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Some showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Unusually warm weather has arrived on Delmarva and will stick around for the mid-week timeframe.
High pressure is slowly sliding offshore which has resulted in southwesterly winds that have pushed afternoon temperatures into the 70s.
As a cold front approaches from the west, a pressure gradient will keep winds on the gusty side, even overnight. While Tuesday night will be warm and humid with mostly clear skies, the breezes should keep the atmosphere well-mixed which will prevent any significant fog from developing Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is the warmest of the upcoming seven days as highs climb to near 80 degrees (that's nearly 20 degrees above normal!).
A cold front arrives on Thursday. While there will be a good amount of humidity on Delmarva, forcing will be weak, so at this point we're just expecting a few light showers. These showers are not likely to affect the drought situation, although if some showers fall in the right areas it could snap some record-breaking streaks of dry weather.
High pressure builds back in for the latter part of the week, with mostly sunny skies and more reasonable temperaturs in the mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday.
Another frontal system arrives on Sunday, and confidence is slowly growing that this front will bring some appreciable rain to Delmarva, although it's not likely to break the drought. Several rounds of significant rainfall will be needed to alleviate the unseasonably dry conditions.
Burn bans are now in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation above normal between November 12 and November 18.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Rafael" has formed in the Caribbean. It is predicted to become a hurricane before entering the Gulf of Mexico. There is low confidence in the forecast for where it might make a landfall, but most likely candidates will be locations along the Gulf Coast of Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical low could develop north of the Dominican Republic; the development chance is a low 30 percent.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.