DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: A chance of a stray shower, then a mix of clouds and sun. Warm and breezy. Winds from the south at 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Highs could reach 70°F Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Rain likely in the morning, then becoming chilly. Morning temperatures in the low 60s will fall into the 40s by evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
As a weak warm front transits the Mid-Atlantic today, there will be a low chance of a few light showers Wednsday morning. Otherwise, the headline for the day will be unseasonably warm and breezy conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s driven by a gusty south wind. Locations exposed to a breeze off the water will be a little cooler.
After a dry start to Thursday, humidity and wind will build ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures Thursday afternoon could reach 70 degrees in some locations.
Ahead of the front, a few showers are possible in the afternoon, becoming more widespread, especially in the late evening and overnight hours.
Friday morning is likely to be pretty wet on Delmarva as the cold front pushes through. Rain will come to and end during the midday hours, and Friday will become one of those days where the high temperature is in the morning. Temperatures start in the 60s, but will fall into the upper 40s by early evening.
Saturday will be the only seasonably cool day in the forecast, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies thanks to building high pressure.
Then unseasonably warm temperatures return for the start of next week...
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation close to or slightly above normal into late February.