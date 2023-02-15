Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&