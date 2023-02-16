Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers possible across northern Delmarva. Breezy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers possibly by dawn. Windy. Lows: 53-62. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain throughout the day. Even a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW-NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain tapers off by the early part of the overnight. It turns mostly clear by morning. Windy. Lows: 25-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 44-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
A storm system that will bring severe weather across the Ohio River valley will slowly make its way toward Delmarva and will bring us some rain and windy conditions over the next couple of days. The rain chances will start to go up on this Thursday across parts of Delmarva. As the warm front arrives later this morning could produce shower chances across northern parts of the Peninsula. It isn’t the biggest chance of rain this morning, but do know that a few of us may deal with some rain showers at times. Overall, the story is a warmer day with highs in the 60s and low 70s even with all the extra cloud cover around for much of the day as the cold front slowly heads this way.
By tonight and tomorrow, the wind will really start to pick up across the region and we could see some wind gusts throughout Friday over 30-35+ mph ahead of the cold front. The rain starts to really overspread the area by early on Friday morning and will be on and off throughout the day on Friday. As the cold front arrives late Friday afternoon, we could see a few thunderstorms develop across Delmarva and the front should clear us by Friday evening and Friday night. When the rain ends, we will end up with roughly half an inch of rain falling across Delmarva with some locally heavier amounts that could add up to about 1.00”.
The wind continues to crank Friday night and into Saturday where we could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph until the morning hours of Saturday when a ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast. Saturday will be a gorgeous day with a lot of sunshine, but on the cooler side with temperatures back to where we should be for February standards in the 40s. We warm things right back into the 50s and some low 60s on Sunday as the clouds increase ahead of a weak clipper that brings the chance of a few rain showers on Monday.
A little unsettled pattern could establish next week that would keep a few chances for some rain showers.