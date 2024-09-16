Forecast Updated on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 73-80. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Turning windy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers. Windy. Highs: 73-78. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early. Otherwise, we will see slow clearing throughout the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
We watch the tropics this morning as we monitor possible tropical cyclone number 8 off the coast of the Carolinas. This will probably develop into our latest tropical storm which will be named Helene. The storm would then continue to drift north and east and make landfall along the coast of South Carolina later today and then continue farther inland with time over the next couple of days. We will be on the outskirts of the storm, but this also allows for some extra tropical moisture to move in across the area over the next few days. Today will be a dry day with increasing clouds and the breeze picking up all day long. We will see temperatures into the 70s this afternoon with wind gusts over 25-30+ mph possible by later today at the beach.
The outer bands will bring rain showers across the area starting overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday. With these tropical bands, we could see a few thunderstorms with some very heavy rain, lots of lighting, strong gusty winds, and the possibility of an isolated tornado can not be ruled out over the course of Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 70s inland with much cooler temperatures at the beach on the strong northeast to east wind. We could see gusts Tuesday over 40+ mph for much of the day.
The storm will fall apart across the mountains to our west by Wednesday, but the moisture will linger in the area and provide chances for some rain showers on Wednesday and even linger into Thursday before finally being suppressed down to our south by Friday. On average, most of us will pick up on about an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible with those embedded thunderstorms we could see from time to time especially on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
We dry out slowly heading into the weekend, but with the wind in off the Atlantic…things will remain cooler with highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine possible on Sunday.