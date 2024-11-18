DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. A few showers are possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mainly in the evening.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few snow flurries possible. Highs around 50°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few snow flurries possible. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
We have a little bit of unsettled weather in the forecast for the week ahead.
A storm system is getting organized in the southern Great Plains. As it continues to strengthen, a warm front is going to slide up the East Coast Tuesday afternoon and evening. With this front will come additional clouds and perhaps a few showers Tuesday night, but more notably will be warm temperatures on Tuesday into Wednesday.
A secondary low will develop over the Deep South along the cold front as the central low passes up through the Great Lakes. This low will bring a chance for more substantial rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. In fact, a few rumbles of thunder are possible as this storm system transits the Mid-Atlantic.
In the wake of the storm, expect much cooler and blustery conditions Thursday through the weekend. I don't want to even rule out a few snow flurries!
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation near normal between November 25 and December 1.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.