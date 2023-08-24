DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or rumbles of thunder. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then afternoon clearing. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs inthe low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
High pressure that continues to bring oppressive heat to much of the central United States has continued to slightly retreat to the west, putting Delmarva into the unsettled northeastern periphery of the ridge.
Over the next 24 to 36 hours, Delmarva may be subject to a few clusters of showers and thunderstorms.
For Thursday night, we're just expecting scattered showers with the occasional rumble of thunder.
We crank up the heat on Friday. While timing is not exact, we're expecting some morning showers before a dry midday, then chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance that there could be enough instability and favorable dynamics for a few thunderstorms to briefly reach severe criteria, with damaging winds the main threat. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather on Friday.
High pressure builds in from the north this weekend. Saturday could see some lingering showers in the morning, but the forecast is becoming gradually more favorable. We're still thinking Sunday will be the better day, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and more comfortable temperatures in the low 80s.
Quiet weather continues on Monday before some more disturbances bring a return of shower and thunderstorm chances next Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the tropics, things are busy in the Atlantic Basin.
Tropical Storm "Franklin" brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Hispaniola on Wednesday, and is now slowly re-strengthening in the Atlantic. It is forecast to move northeast while it slowly strengthens to hurricane force, before taking a turn to the northwest, where it is forecast to possibly become a Category 2 hurricane. While the current forecast cone takes "Franklin" between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast, Bermuda is in the extreme eastern part of the cone, and interests there need to monitor the storm closely. As for Delmarva, we're not expecting any direct effects from the storm, but we could see dangerously high surf by the middle of next week, so beach goers need to watch the surf forecast.
Post-tropical Storm "Emily" is a disorganized cluster of storms, and has a medium, 50 percent chance of reorganizing. It is not a threat to land.
A few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, a tropical wave has a medium, 50 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to land.
A cluster of storms over Honduras has the potential to become a tropical wave in the western Caribbean. It has a medium, 60 percent chance of development as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico. Interests on the Gulf Coast, especially the Florida Panhandle and Florida Gulf Coast, need to watch this storm closely.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation slightly below normal for August 31-September 6.