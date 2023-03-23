Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Better chance for scattered showers arrives in the later part of the afternoon. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some spotty showers and a rumble of thunder possible. Lows: 48-54. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the morning and more scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: Shifting NE 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible as warm front lifts north. Breezy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: E-SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible in the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We climb back into an active weather pattern across Delmarva over the next few days with a massive storm system sitting to our west. A weak cool front is going to pass through the region today and tonight and provide us with our first chances for some scattered showers throughout the day and into tonight. As the front actually gets here this evening, we could even have a few rumbles of thunder develop along the front.
The front stalls overhead on Friday keeping us on the unsettled side with periods of rain and scattered showers throughout the day. With the front around the area, the wind will be shifting throughout the day and eventually will be off the Atlantic. This will keep temperatures cooler for Friday especially near the beaches.
The low and cold front in association with this front finally clears the area by Saturday evening, but this will keep a chance of scattered showers and a few thundershowers possible through Saturday evening in the region. We should dry out for Sunday and Monday with temperatures seasonable on Monday in the 50s and 60s.
Another storm looks to bring us rain chances by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with windy conditions on Tuesday.