Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers / storms. The majority of us should be dry today. Highs: 74-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers / storms going up. Windy. Lows: 64-70. Winds: SE-E 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and some thunderstorms as well. Windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: E 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain and some thunderstorms as well. Windy at times. Highs: 70-79. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms lingering throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 74-82. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
An area of low pressure will slowly begin to move in our direction over the next several days and will bring us an unsettled weather pattern for the next few days. I think most of today will be dry, but I can’t rule out a few showers or storms by the afternoon and evening hours. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms begin to go up by tonight and into Wednesday. Once the rain chances arrive, it will linger in our forecast the rest of the workweek as this low pressure will slowly move to the north and east. Our wettest day looks to be Thursday at the moment when we could see a good soaking rain (something we need at this point). Rain chances will linger into Friday before starting to break apart and move away from the area heading into Saturday. On average, we are talking about most of Delmarva picking up 2-4 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts likely where we see thunderstorms embedded with the bands of rain. We will pick up most of this rain in the Wednesday - Thursday timeframe, but again…rain will linger across Delmarva through Saturday.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a 50/50 weekend. The chance of some rain showers will linger in the forecast for Saturday at times as the low departs and we should start to dry things out for Saturday night and Sunday with highs on Sunday into the upper 80s with sunshine.
Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front arrives once again. Indications are that we should begin to dry things out heading into the middle of next week.