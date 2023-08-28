Forecast Updated on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of light rain possible throughout the day. Highs: 78-85. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder possible. Lows: 68-75. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower / storm possible. Lows: 70-76. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE-E 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern will keep chances for rain showers in the forecast to start the workweek with a cold front approaching us from the west. Rain showers and storms will overspread the area over the next few hours and will be on and off throughout the day on Monday as things stay rather gray and dreary. Temperatures will be held down in the 70s and 80s with the rain coming down and wind coming in off the Atlantic. The rain tapers off overnight tonight and the majority of Tuesday will be dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers from time to time. The actual cold front clears us on Wednesday. As it does clear us, some of the moisture from Idalia will be collected by the front and thrown our way and could make things a bit stormy on Wednesday.
This front will be vital in keeping us safe from all the tropical activity happening in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico as it will act as the steering current for storms into next week. Franklin has been projected by the models to take a path where we may have to deal with the swell and waves off the open Atlantic as the storm is going to pass between us and Bermuda by Tuesday. We will also watch the Gulf of Mexico as Idalia could make landfall in Florida early in the week. This storm will be suppressed to the south of us as high pressure comes into the area behind the cold front on Wednesday.
The high that settles in on Thursday will stick around for a few days and will actually crank up the heat and humidity heading into the Labor Day weekend.