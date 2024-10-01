Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible and drizzle throughout the day. Highs: 68-73. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a lingering stray shower or two. Lows: 63-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs: 70-76. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 54-65. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-81. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
This pesky upper-level low that has been keeping us socked in the clouds and with these lingering showers will continue over the next couple of days. The weather will slowly be improving, but not until this low is pushed out by the front that is moving in from the west. So, another day where we will see those showers is this Tuesday with temperatures stuck in the low 70s across the region. The showers will linger into tonight, but the good news is that things will be tapering off throughout the night and the shower chance will be limited on Wednesday. It will be a little warmer on Wednesday because we should see a bit more sunshine by the afternoon hours of Wednesday.
High pressure will settle and take control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and allow for warmer temperatures as the wind starts to turn more south and east. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be into the upper 70s and low 80s. A weak front arrives for Saturday which will bring a couple extra clouds…maybe a stray shower, but the majority of us will be dry. It will still be warm on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures up into the 70s and some low 80s.
Watching for a front to move across the area early next week with some scattered showers possible on Monday into Tuesday before we dry out again with cooler air for the middle of next week.