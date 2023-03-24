Forecast Updated on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the morning and more scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: Shifting NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers linger early in the evening until the warm front lifts north. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy.. Breezy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: E-SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible in the late morning and early afternoon. Windy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering shower / storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, we clear things out and it turns windy. Lows: 46-52. Winds: Shifting NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 65-71. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny early in the day with some increasing clouds throughout the day as a storm passes to our south. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The front stalls overhead on Friday keeping us on the unsettled side with periods of rain and scattered showers throughout the day. With the front around the area, the wind will be shifting throughout the day and eventually will be off the Atlantic. This will have temperatures crashing all day on Friday, especially near the beaches where we will get stuck in the 40s and low 50s by the afternoon hours. Inland will have temperatures falling into the 50s for most with a few along the Mid-shore holding closer to 60 degrees.
The low and cold front in association with this front finally clears the area by Saturday evening, but this will keep a chance of scattered showers and a few thundershowers possible from Saturday late in the morning through the afternoon hours. We should dry out for Sunday and Monday with temperatures above average for this time of year in the 60s to near 70 degrees on Sunday.
Another storm looks to bring us rain chances by Tuesday and Tuesday night with windy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.