Forecast Updated on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Stray shower is possible, but not likely. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 60-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few stray showers are possible, but not likely. Highs: 70-76. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 62-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers / storms possible. Highs: 74-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern establishes for much of this week as we will have a frontal boundary parked off to our west for much of the week that will bring us chances for scattered showers across the area. The ridge of high pressure that brought us some sunshine on Saturday and Sunday (in between the showers Saturday night and Sunday morning) will be fighting to keep the front at bay for most of the week. This divide is what is going to cause a tough forecast for the first few days this week.
Starting with Monday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a little boundary trying to push in from the west in association with the stationary front. If the front could get close enough to us, the chance of a few showers will go up into the afternoon and evening hours. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world for these showers…at most it is a 20% chance of seeing a shower in your neighborhood. With the wind off the Atlantic, temperatures will hold in the 70s this afternoon inland and it will be cooler at the beach. Another thing to keep in mind, our abnormally higher tide cycles continue for the next couple of days, so coastal flooding will remain to be a threat.
I think we will see more of the same on Tuesday where a few showers could be possible, but most of us will be dry again and cooler with the wind off the water. Into Wednesday and Thursday, a better chance of some scattered showers will be possible as this front finally arrives and settles over the region. This shift to a warmer wind out of the south and southeast will push temperatures into the 70s and 80s with high humidity levels.
Watching the tropics as we await for Helene to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days will make landfall along the Gulf coast states and will disrupt the weather pattern a bit. This storm will break the front as it will use the big ridge of high pressure that will remain nearby to drive into the middle part of the country for Friday into Saturday. As this happens, it will allow for some quieter weather for the weekend and into early next week with comfy cooler weather for early next week.