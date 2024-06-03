Forecast Updated on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 62-68. Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few sea breeze showers / storms. Highs: 75-85. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a better chance of showers / storms. Highs: 77-84. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a lingering chance of some showers / storms. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The weather forecast becomes an unsettled one over the next few days as we deal with a stationary front overhead that will be meandering back and forth across Delmarva to start the workweek. We are dealing with a few of these showers currently as I write this and we may have to deal with a few of them in the course of the morning hours this morning. Things should settle down a bit to allow for some sunshine through the lunch hour before the chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms are possible later today. The chance of you seeing rain in your neighborhood today is not that big, but it does exist so be mindful of that with highs this afternoon into the low and mid 80s.
Tuesday will play a lot like Monday where the chance of a pop-up shower or storm exists into the afternoon hours, but this chance will be better the farther west you get across Delmarva. With the wind shift off the Atlantic, any shower or storm formation will come along the sea breeze and how far west we can get it to move before we start to see development. Again, the chance is going to be there, but NOT a Guarantee you will see that shower or storm for the most part.
Better chances for some showers and storms are going to be possible late Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday as a slow moving cold front pushes through the region. Behind the front, an upper-level low will lock into place and keep us in the clouds from time to time with showers and storms possible through the weekend and cooler temperatures with the main flow being in from the west and northwest through Sunday.