DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Winds from the south at 5-10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 80s, with highs around 80°F at the beach. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We're looking at a little bit of unsettled weather for the weekend, but Saturday will be the better of the two days.
Scattered showers are likely early Saturday morning.
A low pressure system is slowly moving from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada. As it does so, a cold front will approach this weekend.
Ahead of the front, we'll have gusty southerly winds, which when combined with Hurricane "Ernesto" (which will stay well out into the Atlantic), will make for dangerous surf and rip current conditions at the beach.
Over land, skies Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
On Sunday, as the front gets closer, we'll have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be enough instability that any thunderstorms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat with any storms.
The front crosses the region on Monday, with a continued chance for some scattered showers or thunderstorms.
In the wake of the front, we're going to get into an extended stretch of delightful weather, with mostly sunny skies, comfortable high temperatures in the upper 70s (and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s), and low humidity.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for August 24 - August 30.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Ernesto" is located near Bermuda as it makes its way north. Hurricane conditions are likely on Bermuda today. "Ernesto" will continue north and possibly threaten Newfoundland by Monday. "Ernesto" will not have any direct effects on Delmarva, but will cause dangerous surf and rip currents on the beaches all weekend.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.