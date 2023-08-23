DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with some thunder possible by evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunder. Warmer. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers, then afternoon clearing.. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
High pressure from the north that brought us a pleasant start to Wednesday is starting to retreat back to the north as the high pressure "heat dome" pushes back in from the west.
A boundary associated with the aforementioned high pressure will push north as a warm front Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring some low-end showers chances late Wednesday night, and throughout the day Thursday. Humidity and temperatures will increase, and we could even see a few rumbles of thunder by Thursday evening.
As the broad high pressure ridge from the west pushes east, a few disturbances traveling down its northeastern periphery will bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day Friday, lingering into Saturday.
In the wake of those disturbances, the high pressure "heat dome" will again retreat to the west, reintroducing comfortable temperatures for Sunday.
A lingering boundary could bring a return of shower and thunderstorm chances by next Tuesday.
In the tropics, things are busy in the Atlantic Basin.
Of most significance to the U.S. East Coast is Tropical Storm "Franklin." "Franklin" is crossing Hispaniola this afternoon and is expected to struggle to remain organized thanks to less-than-favorable dynamics, and the mountainous terrain of the island. The storm will head north, and then northeast into the Atlantic Ocean where it is likely to run into some more favorable shear conditions and start to re-organize, possibly becoming a hurricane by Saturday. "Franklin" is then expected to turn to the northwest, and long-range models take it between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast early next week. Right now, the storm does not seem to present any direct threat to the East Coast, but some dangerous surf will be possible by next Tuesday. The storm merits watching by interests in Bermuda and the East Coast.
Post-tropical Storm "Emily" is a disorganized cluster of storms, but now has a high, 70 percent chance of reorganizing. It is not a threat to land.
A few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, a tropical wave has a low, 30 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for August 30-September 5.