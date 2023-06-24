DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s, feeling like 90°F with the humidity. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night: Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Lingering showers and storms early, then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Our period of unsettled weather will continue through the weekend into the middle of next week.
As a surface low over the upper Midwest slowly travels east, a warm front will rise up the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.
This will result in warm and muggy temperatures, rising into the mid 80s Saturday, but with the humidity feeling like the low 90s.
This warm and humid air will provide the energy to fuel pop-up showers this morning, with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. This will be another of those situations where the rain will be convective, which means that not everyone will see rain, and it won't rain all day, but keep an umbrella nearby just in case one of those pop-up showers or storms shows up in your area.
In the warm and humid air mass, on Sunday and Monday again we'll have a chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain muggy, rising into the upper 80s, feeling like the 90s.
As the aforementioned low pressure system slowly transits to our north, it will swing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic. This will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Timing is still a little uncertain, but I think it will mostly likely be late Monday into early Tuesday. There is a chance that a few of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail.
Showers and storms will linger into early Wednesday before a high pressure ridge builds in, bringing at least a temporary end to the unsettled weather. Expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures (highs mid 80s, lows mid 60s) to round out the week.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Bret" is in the Caribbean moving west through an area unfavorable for tropical systems. It may cause some high surf around the Caribbean.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm "Cindy" is about 1100 miles east of the Leeward Islands moving northwest. It is expected to remain out to sea before dissipating south of Bermuda by the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for July 1-July 7.