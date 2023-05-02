Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows: 39-45. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Slowly clearing to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Breezy early. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
The upper-level low will continue to be blocked to our north and west to start the work week. This means that we will see cooler conditions over the next few days with highs falling a little bit as this low begins to move a little bit. As it does start to move, it will bring with it instability and the chance of showers will go up heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. As our shower chances increase, temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be windy at times over the next few days as this colder air rushes onto Delmarva from the Great Lakes and out of Canada.
The low breaks down and begins to finally move off to the north and east by Thursday and Friday leading to better conditions both days with warmer conditions as high are expected to climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees. A ridge of high pressure looks to settle directly overhead over the weekend bringing with it ample sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the weekend with a run at 80 degrees on Monday.
As the high begins to slide off the coast, even warmer temperatures are likely next week with highs up into the 80s and maybe a few of us taking a run at 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. A stronger front brings a chance of a few showers and storms entering the forecast by next Wednesday / Thursday timeframe.