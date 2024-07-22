Forecast Updated on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 78-86. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms are possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Chance of a few showers and storms possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
The workweek forecast is going to be a very active one where we will be dealing with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Watching some rain and storms already moving into southern Virginia and moving in our direction over the next few hours. We will deal with scattered showers and storms across Delmarva over the course of the afternoon and evening hours and some of this rain could be heavy at times later today and into tonight. Temperatures today should climb up into the 80s across the region and the humidity will continue to surge as the pattern sets up.
As the high pressure system sets up way too far off the coast, we will stay on the outer edge of the ridge and allow for this flow of moisture to continue over the next few days. This will keep the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the forecast each day most of the workweek. Is it going to rain the entire time…no. We will need to keep some rain gear handy all week with these rounds of showers and storms possible with highs in the 80s and even a few of us to near 90 degrees. The pattern will break by Thursday as a cold front arrives and allows a ridge of high pressure to dive in from Canada.
This high will set up over the top of Delmarva by Friday and Saturday and stick around through the weekend and even into early next week. We will see a really nice couple of days with highs in the low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday before things turn into a typical Delmarva summer forecast with higher humidity and highs into the 90s by the middle of next week.