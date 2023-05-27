DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Winds from the east at 10-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s, with 60s at the beaches.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Winds from the east at 10-15 mph. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A brief thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 56°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
It's Memorial Day weekend, with lots of outdoor observations of the holiday. It's also the unofficial start of the summer season, with many folks from here on Delmarva and from elsewhere flocking to the beaches for some fun in the sun!
Unfortunately, it's not an ideal forecast, but it could be worse!
Today will be the best of the three holiday weekend days. Saturday will start of mostly sunny, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 70s, but with a gusty easterly breeze, the beaches will be kept in the 60s.
Our nemesis this weekend will be an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast that will slowly move inland, and then north toward Delmarva.
As it slides north, we're not expecting any washouts, but showers will be in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.
Sunday will mostly be dry, but we'll introduce shower chances into the forecast for the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be gusty from the east, which will keep inland highs around 70°F, and beach highs in the 60s.
On Memorial Day, again we want to emphasize that the day won't be a washout, but we'll have about a 50 percent chance of on-and-off showers, with a low chance of a brief afternoon thunderstorm.
On-and-off shower chances will continue through Tuesday as the low pressure system takes its time departing the East Coast.
Then a broad area of warm high pressure will build in for the latter half of the week...skies Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs Thursday in the low to mid 80s, and on Friday near 90°F.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation near normal for June 3-June 9.