Friday night: Scattered showers with a few brief downpours. Areas of fog. Light winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few brief thunderstorms. Light winds. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, except cooler at the beaches. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder. Warm, with highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could feature downpours and some gusty winds. Warm, with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Continued comfortable. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Low pressure (yes, the same low pressure that brought last week's coastal storm) is sliding over the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon and evening. With it will come showers and a few embedded, brief thunderstorms through the evening into overnight hours. Southeasterly winds will bring muggy conditions. Patchy fog is likely through Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s.
On Saturday, after morning fog, skies will continue mostly cloudy with scattered showers and again a few embedded thunderstorms feeding on continued muggy conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, except cooler at the Atlantic Beaches.
The low finally takes its leave on Sunday, but in its wake, expect continued mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, especially in the afternoon as and upper trough transits the region.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva on Monday, and with it will come another round of showers and thunderstorms.
Behind Monday's cold front, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it comfortable conditions in the form of partly to mostly sunny skies, as well as lower humdity. Temperatures will be pleasant, in the mid to upper 70s.
Then a warm front will approach on Thursday with another chance of showers. We are looking at much warmer weather by next weekend with afternoon highs rising well into the 80s, with some locations possibly challenging 90°F.