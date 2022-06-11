Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs near 80°. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: A few showers and rumbles of thunder. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the low 90s with the humidity.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
An area of high pressure that brought us mostly sunny and dry conditions will slide off into the Atlantic Ocean Saturday, which will pave the way for some more unsettled weather for the weekend.
On Saturday, the day will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, but a series of disturbances will start swinging across the Mid-Atlantic on the southern edge of a trough centered in Canada. This will mean by midday Saturday, we'll start to see some scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder which will persist through the afternoon and into the evening. The day won't be a washout, though.
On Sunday, there's a chance that showers and thunder triggered by the continued series of disturbances may have some more energy to feed on, so showers and thunderstorms are likely to be more widespread. A few storms could be strong or briefly severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail the main threats; the tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Temperatures will be warm, in the low to mid 80s.
By Monday, high pressure will build back into Delmarva, and with it will come quite warm and humid conditions. High temperatures will rise to near 90°F, and it will feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity. Confidence is low at this time, but with the heat and humidity, there is an outside chance of a few stray pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Quiet and seasonably warm weather dominates Tuesday and Wednesday before an unsettled pattern returns for the latter half of the week, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity.