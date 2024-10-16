Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear. Very chilly by daybreak. Low 36-40°. Wind: N 5-12 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, and breezy. Remaining cool for mid-October. High 60-61°. Wind: N 9-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 37-40°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Friday: Mainly clear, breezy and dry. Higher winds on the coast with gusts to 20 mph Friday. High 67°. Wind: N 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be chilly again with fair to partly cloudy skies. A light north wind will continue with lows near 36-40 degrees by sunrise. Winds will stay from the North at 5-11 mph but near 10-15 mph around open water.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, and still quite breezy, with a cool north wind. Look for afternoon temps. only near 60° but some areas of northern Delmarva will stay in the upper 50's in the afternoon. Winds will increase to NW at 9-18 mph as a low pressure system forms to our east, in the Atlantic. Thursday night will be cold with clear skies a dry north breeze. Look for temperatures near 36-40° by sunrise.
Friday will be mostly sunny, and winds will remain gusty around a low pressure center in the Atlantic. Look for winds near 20 mph at times near open water. It will stay dry with very low humidity. Look for afternoon temps. to moderate some to near 67°. Winds will be from the North at 9-17 mph. Friday night will be chilly with clear skies and a north wind at 5-11 mph. Look for temperatures near 37-40° by sunrise.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Tuesday with temperatures moderating slowly by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees Thursday and Friday then moderate to the mid-40's by Sunday morning. High temps. will be near 70° Saturday and in the mid-70's Sunday through Wednesday and it will be mainly clear and dry. No rain is expected over the next seven days. Moderate drought conditions cover most of Delmarva and the drought will worsen.
The average high for early October is 70 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees.