Forecast updated on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 28-29°. Wind: W 3-11 mph.
Saturday: Mainly clear, and chilly. High 47-48°. Winds: SW 7-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Variable clouds, and cold. Low 30-31°. Wind: W 5-12 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and colder. High 41-42°. Winds: NW 16-24 mph. Wind gusts to over 30 mph are possible.
Forecast Discussion:
A very chilly Canadian air mass will remain over the entire region tonight, and keep the the weekend cold, with well below normal temperatures. Tonight will be cold, with lows near 28-30° by sunrise. The winds will diminish tonight under a clear sky.
Saturday looks chilly with sunshine and a southwest wind. It will be breezy in the afternoon with temps. around 47-48°. This is 11 degrees below normal for mid-November. Winds will be from the SW 11-16 mph in the afternoon. A cold front will pass through by sunrise Sunday and bring more cold air to the area.
Sunday looks windy and it will be colder with wind gusts to around 30 mph. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon temps. only reaching the low 40's. This is 15 degrees below normal for mid-November. Winds will be from the NW at 16-28 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range, afternoon temps. will only reach the low 40's Sunday afternoon with wind gusts from 25-30 mph all afternoon. Temperatures will drop to around 23-25° by Monday morning as winds diminish.
Monday will stay dry and chilly with temps. near 47 degrees in the afternoon, and a freeze is likely Monday night as well. It will be a bit milder by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with temps. back to the mid 50's.
Thanksgiving looks cool, with clouds increasing, and temperatures in the mid 50's. Rain will probably spread into the area Friday, and it will turn windy.
The average high for today is 58° with an average low of 37°.