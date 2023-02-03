Forecast updated on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and sharply colder. Low 12-15°. Wind chills below 7 at times, esp. near open water. Winds: NW 11-20 mph.
Saturday: Clear and very cold! High 30-33°. Winds: W/SW 3-11 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Low 21-23°. Winds: SW 9-14 mph.
Sunday: Sunny to partly sunny and milder PM Windy PM! High 50-51°. Winds: SW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a cold and windy night with temps. falling slowly to near 15° by daybreak. An Arctic air mass will remain over the area through early Sunday but winds will diminish and turn to the SW later Saturday, as the high pressure center moves east into the Atlantic. Look for sunshine Saturday with temps. near freezing in the afternoon. Winds will be under 10 mph from the SW. It will be clear and cold Saturday night, with lows near 22-24°.
Sunday will turn windy and milder with a SW wind gusting to over 20 mph and temps. near 50 by 3 PM. We will see some high clouds during the day, but it will be dry and sunny. Some clouds will arrive Sunday night with lows near 34 degrees in most areas. It will be milder still near the Chesapeake Bay and along the beaches.
In the longer range: It will be sunny and milder Monday, with temps. around 53° by mid-afternoon. Tuesday looks milder with temps. back into the mid 50's! Wednesday and Thursday will be milder still with temps. near 59-60° in the afternoon hours. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday, with Rain likely Thursday and Friday. Look for mild temps. continuing into Friday afternoon. It will turn colder for the weekend.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°.