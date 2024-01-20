DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. A few snow showers possible, especially on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Highs in the mid to upper 20s, feeling like the teens with the wind.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper teens, feeling like the single digits with a northwest wind.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cold and blustery. Highs in the low to mid 30s, feeling like the low 20s with a northwest wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Rain showers. Unseasonably mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Much of Delmarva saw their first significant snow in quite a while on Friday, with some locations in northern Delmarva seeing a half a foot of snow or more!
In the wake of the snow storm, very cold conditions have arrived on Delmarva. Watch out for icy conditions, especially on sidewalks and driveways, and also on secondary and other untreated roads.
For Saturday, a pressure gradient between a departing low and approaching high will keep temperatures cold with windy conditions. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun, with more clouds likely in the afternoon. There is also a chance for a few, mainly light, snow showers, mainly on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. A gusty northwest wind will keep afternoon highs suppressed into the mid to upper 20s, and making it feel like the teens.
Saturday night will be frigid, with temperatures falling into the upper teens, and a wind making it feel like the single digits.
High pressure continues building into the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday. Skies will become mostly sunny, but it will continue to be unseasonably cold, with temperatures only making it into the low to mid 30s, and the continued northwest wind making it feel like the low 20s.
We'll see a return of milder temperatures by Monday, as the winds relax and skies turn mostly sunny.
Then as clouds increase on Tuesday as the high pressure moves off shore, winds shift to the south and we'll get into an unsettled pattern for the rest of the week (but no snow!).
Temperatures hit the low 50s on Tuesday, climbing into the low 60s on Thursday, and mid 60s on Friday.
Several weak disturbances will bring chances for scattered rain showers Wednesday through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for January 27 - February 2.