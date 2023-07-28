Forecast Updated on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Hazy, Hot, and Humid! A pop-up thunderstorm is possible, but not everyone sees one. Highs: 92-101. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Lingering shower / storm possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear and very comfortable. Lows: 77-84. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Highs: 90-100. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering showers / storms overnight. Otherwise, it should turn partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Some lingering showers possible early in the day. Turning mostly sunny and less humid by the afternoon and evening. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Sunny and beautiful! Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
The heat dome slides just a little farther east and allows the southeast and Mid-Atlantic to be encompassed by it for a few days. Today will bring lots of sunshine and higher humidity levels. Our temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s today with the chance of someone seeing 100 degrees. On top of that, the humidity will make the atmosphere act like a pressure cooker and drive our heat index values over 105 are possible with some folks seeing that value near or over 110 possible today. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued to discuss that and to take it easy if you are outside for a prolonged period of time.
Today also comes with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm as the pattern continues to shift a bit. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but any storms that develop today could provide strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lots of lightning.
As the heat dome begins to shift back to the west, it allows for a stronger front to push through the area on Saturday with a good chance of strong thunderstorms! These thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and night will pack with strong gusty winds, lots and lots of rain and lightning. The heat and the humidity will break on Sunday with things feeling much better by late in the day on Sunday.
High pressure in control of the weather for early next week with temperatures on the cooler side as highs only reach the 80s next week with morning temperatures into the 50s in our coolest communities on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.