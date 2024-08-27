Forecast updated on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A very hot day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of a cool front. We will see some storms Wednesday night into early Thursday as the cool front passes.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and muggy. Some patchy fog by sunrise. Low 69-71°. Wind: Light south.
Wednesday: Sunny, and hot. Heat Advisory possible with a heat index over 104 PM.. High 95-96°. Wind: SW 6-11 mph. Beaches reach 88-90° with a S wind at 7-15 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Warm and muggy. Thunderstorms late. Some patchy fog by sunrise. Low 71-73°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, and not as hot. Scattered showers about. High 81°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 74° with a NE wind at 7-14 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A warmer night is on the way, and skies will be mainly clear. Look for low temps. near 69-71 degrees by sunrise! Winds will be light.
Wednesday will be hot and muggy with PM temps. reaching 95° in the afternoon. Some spots may be even in the upper 90's Wednesday afternoon as a SW wind develops. A Heat Advisory is likely for Wednesday, but thunderstorms are a good bet late Wednesday evening as a cool front approaches the area. Some of these storm cells may produce heavy rainfall. and only some isolated storms are expected later in the day.
Thursday will not be as hot and most spots will reach the mid 80's in the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few passing thunderstorms are possible. It will be partly sunny with cloudy spells during the day as a weak cool front moves south of the area. The beaches will see an onshore wind flow and stay in the low 70's all day.
In the long-range: Friday will not be as hot with a little lower humidity and temps. will reach 78-80° degrees. Saturday will be much the same with thundershowers likely late in the day. Look for mid 80's with some spotty showers Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and highs will be in the low 80's. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70's with dry fall like air. Meteorological Summer ends at Midnight Saturday evening.
The average low for late August is 65° and the high is 84°.