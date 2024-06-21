Forecast updated on Friday, 21 June 2024, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will turn quite hot over the weekend, as the heat wave over the Northeast finally reaches us. An Excessive Heat Watch is posted for Sunday over much of Delmarva, wich means all outdoor activity should be greatly reduced. Some storms may develop late Sunday into early Monday as the heat wave weakens some.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 70°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot. More humid. High 94-95°. Wind: SW 6-14 mph. Beaches reach 91° then fall to around 81° PM. Heat index near 100 PM.
Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low 75°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Sunday: Excessive Heat Warning possible. Sunny and hotter still. Breezy and muggy. High 97-98°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight as an upper-level high-pressure system builds over the region. It will be more humid with lows near 70 degrees.
Saturday will be hotter today with the afternoon temps. reaching the mid 90's as dew points climb to near 70 degrees. This means a heat index around 100-103 by afternoon. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 92 to 80° in the afternoon. Look for sunshine all day across the area. Winds inland will be southwest at 7-14 mph. The heat will be widespread across the entire region.
Sunday will be even hotter with dew points climbing to near 72 degrees. This means a heat index over 104 by afternoon. An Excessive Heat Watch is posted for the northern half of Delmarva Sunday. This means all outdoor activities should be greatly reduced or postponed.
The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 92 to 80° in the afternoon. Winds will increase and become southwest at 14-22 mph. Some thunderstorms will develop after dark Sunday and could linger int the night with gusty winds and rain.
In the long-range: The heat will ease slightly with some thunderstorms around early Monday and spotty storms Monday afternoon. Look for a high temp. near 92°. We will see high temps. near 89 degrees Tuesday then soar back to 95° Wednesday, with some storms returning Wednesday night. Thursday looks a little cooler at 88 degrees, but high heat will return next weekend ahead of a stronger cool front.
The average low for mid June is 65° and the high is 85°.