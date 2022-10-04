Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 49°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. Breezy PM with spotty showers. High 63°. Wind: NW 10-18 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clearing with some areas of fog. Low 51°. Wind: NW 4-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny, and milder. High 74°. Wind: W 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight with winds from the NW at 11-20 mph. Lowest temps. will be in the upper 40's to near 50 degrees by sunrise; Not a lot different from now.
Clouds will linger Wednesday with a NW wind, but it will not be as chilly. Look for afternoon temps. to reach the low 60's with just some sprinkles.We should see a few breaks of sun later in the day. Winds will be from the NW at 12-18 mph in the afternoon. Skies will clear some Wednesday night, with lows near 51 degrees.
Thursday will turn sunny, and it will be warmer with temperatures rising into the mid 70's by afternoon. This is close to the average for early October. Winds will be light from the west with good visibility. Waves will continue to decrease on the coast.
In the long range, Friday looks dry and sunny with a west breeze as a cold front approaches. Temps. will reach the mid 70's Friday afternoon, but the cold front will pass in the early evening.
Saturday will be cool and breezy, with sunshine behind the front. Look for lows near 47 and highs only around 63 degrees. Sunday will be cool and dry, with lows near 42 degrees, and afternoon high temps. near 65. Monday looks dry and sunny with afternoon temps. near 69. Highs Tuesday will be near 71 with sunshine as well.
The average high for today is 74 degrees with an average low of 53 degrees.