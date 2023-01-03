DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. A light shower possible after midnight. Breezy, with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. A brief downpour or rumble of thunder possible in the evening. Warm and breezy. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers, then a mix of clouds and sun. Continued unseasonably mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. A few showers possible in the evening. Seasonably cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Unseasonably warm weather has continued on this Tuesday, thanks in part to a breezy southwest wind.
A storm system is bringing rain to New York and New England, and severe weather to the Deep South today. This will be a weather-maker for Delmarva on Wednesday - but it won't be a severe weather event.
The storm's cold front and associated showers will arrive on Delmarva on Wednesday. There could even be a few downpours and rumbles of thunder, especially in the afternoon and evening, but at this time strong storms are not likely.
The front will clear the region by Thursday morning, with a few showers lingering into the morning commute before skies turn partly cloudy.
Then a secondary trough behind Wednesday's storm system will swing across the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it a round of scattered showers on Friday, but more significantly, much cooler weather.
The forecast could get tricky for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will return to more typical January levels, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and lows around 30°F.
However, long-range models are picking up on a piece of energy from the southwest that could develop into a low pressure system by Friday.
Models are not in agreement, so confidence in this part of the forecast is low. One model is bring a round of winter weather to Delmarva Saturday night, but the other long range model is bringing just a few light showers. At this point, we're just going to keep this in the back of our minds as we analyze the development of this system over the next few days.