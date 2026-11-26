Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Periods of rain and wind. Rain may be heavy late. High around 65F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.