Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Happy Thanksgiving!!!!
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain with very windy conditions. Tidal flooding and beach erosion is a concern during the Thursday high tide cycles. Highs: 60-70. Winds: E 30-60+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Windy. Lows: 45-50. Winds: SE-SW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with drizzle / showers linger at times. Windy. Highs: 55-63. Winds: W 20-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 37-43. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by later in the day. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The storm has arrived on Delmarva and the worst of the storm will start to arrive in the next few hours. We will be dealing with some heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday and very windy conditions. We have seen wind gusts to near 50 mph already this morning and the computer models continue to suggest wind gusts over 50-60+ mph inland during the day with some wind gusts over 70+ mph at the beach. This storm will bring a big surge of warmer air and shove our temperatures in the 60s later today. The good news is that the majority of the computers shove a dry slot into the storm by the afternoon and evening hours which should taper off the steady heavy rain to just drizzle and lingering showers at times into this evening and tonight. At the moment, we are looking at 1-3” of rain for most of the area…and there could be locally heavier amounts over 4-6” of rain in some neighborhoods.
With the strong and gusty winds and the abnormally higher then normal tides with the super moon full moon just a couple days ago, the biggest concern we have is the possibility of major coastal flooding and beach erosion over the Thursday high tide cycles on the Atlantic and watching the overnight Thursday into Friday high tide cycle on the Chesapeake as the wind turns and cranks from the west on Friday and into Saturday. Please be mindful since we have a lot of different factors working against us with this storm and the amount of water that is going to be pushed up along our coast over the next 2 high tide cycles.
The storm departs on Friday with some lingering clouds and windy conditions that will bring colder air for the holiday weekend. As of this morning, we will dry out for the rest of the holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures into the 50s for highs both days…right where we should be for this time of year. Another front looks to arrive as we get to Monday bringing with it the chance of a few showers in the morning hours.