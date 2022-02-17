Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.