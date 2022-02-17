Forecast updated on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with showers likely after 12 AM. Winds may exceed 40 mph. late. Temps. will hold around 62 degrees all night then drop as a front passes around sunrise. Wind: S/SW 17-28 gusting to 40+ mph.
Friday: Showers early then clearing before noon. Windy and colder with temps. falling to the mid 40's by mid afternoon. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, with gusts to 43 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, and colder. Low 26. Wind: NW 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Winds increasing by midday with gusts to 37 mph PM. High 47-49°. Wind: NW 14-25+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be windy, and very mild, with very mild temperatures ahead of a cold front. Rain will spread into the area after Midnight, and we will see a decent soaking with .2 to .35 inches of rain as the front passes. Wind gusts to over 35 mph are possible tonight with gusts over 40 mph possible as the front passes. A Gale Warning is in effect for tonight on all area waters and wind gusts to over 45 knots are possible on open water.
Temperatures will stay in the mid 60's until the front passes Friday morning then begin to fall. Skies will clear with temperatures falling to the mid 40's in the afternoon. It will be windy Friday, with gusts to 40 mph early but winds will diminish in the later afternoon. Friday night will bring lighter winds with lows in the upper 20's by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and winds will increase again in the afternoon with gusts well over 40 mph possible. Look for afternoon temperatures around 47-49 degrees. Winds will diminish later Saturday night, and it will be colder with lows in the mid 20's by sunrise Sunday.
In the long-range, Sunday will be dry and very chilly, with lows near 23 degrees, and afternoon temps. will just reach 41 degrees. Monday is going to be milder with afternoon high temps. climbing to the mid 50's with sunshine. Tuesday looks very mild with afternoon temps. in the 60's, but clouds and showers are likely. Clouds and some spotty rain are also likely Wednesday with temperatures in the 60's in the afternoon. Thursday will be cooler with clouds and some more rain likely. Look for highs in the low 50's Thursday.
The average high for early February is 49 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.