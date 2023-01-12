DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few light showers possible . Mild. Winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday night: Rain likely. Breezy and mild. Winds from the south at 15 to 20 mph could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Lows around 50°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mostly in the morning.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cooler, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
As a cold front approaches the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva on Thursday, expect a warm, gusty breeze to kick up in the afternoon. This breeze will bring warm, humid air to Delmarva, and while the day will be mainly just cloudy, there will be a chance for a few light, brief showers throughout the day, although outdoor activities are not likely to be significantly affected. The gusty breeze will be more likely to interrupt any plans; winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.
Showers will become widespread with a few downpours possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times.
As the low pulls away from the region late Friday, on the back side of the low, some showers could linger into Friday, but these showers will be mainly light. Of greater note will be much cooler temperatures, falling from the mid 50s Friday to the mid 40s on Saturday.
High pressure builds back into the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday, and next week will start out with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures.
Then the next weather maker will be a round showers in the Tuesday timeframe next week.