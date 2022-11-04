Forecast updated on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 4:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and very mild for November. Low 58-59°. Beaches near 60°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and very mild. High 77°. Beaches 66° PM. Wind: S 8-18 mph. Winds: SE 12-20 mph on the coast.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, and mild for November. Low 60°. Beaches near 61°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy early then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and very mild. High 77-79°. Beaches 67° PM. Wind: S 6-14 mph. Winds: S 10-16 mph PM on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cool with lows near 58° by sunrise Saturday. Winds will be light from the south at 4-9 mph.
Saturday will be milder still, with afternoon high temps. near 77°. This is around 15 degrees above the average for early November. It will be more humid with clouds early then becoming partly sunny and quite breezy in the afternoon. Winds will be from the South at 12-20 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will increase some Saturday night with lows near 60-61 degrees. This is close to the average high temperature for the date!
Sunday looks much the same as Saturday but it will not be as breezy. Look for temps. near 77-79° which is close to the record high of 81°. Winds will be from the south at 10-14 mph in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will be much cooler on the beaches with temps. near 64 right on the coast. Sunday night will be mild with lows near 58-60 degrees and rather high humidity.
In the long range, a cold front will approach Delmarva on Monday, but we will still see temps. in the mid 70's as it passes. Look for a NW then North wind by evening as cooler air arrives. We should see partly cloudy skies and no precipitation is expected as the front passes.
The cool front will drop temps. back to the mid 60's Tuesday through Thursday. Morning lows will cool to the upper 40's to near 50 degrees, which is still above the average of around 41 degrees! We may see rain with a stronger cold front by next Saturday.