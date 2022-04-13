Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid, breezy and very mild. Low 64°. Wind: S 8-14 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. PM Showers and a few scattered thundershowers. High 79-80°. Wind: SW 14-23 mph.
Thursday Night: Evening thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Clearing and cooler late. Low 50°. Wind: N 3-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Less humid. High 69°. Beaches 52-54°. Wind: NE/E 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very mild and humid with lows near 64 degrees. A south wind will bring in higher humidity and we will see a decent breeze all night.
Thursday will be warm and humid as a SW wind increases ahead of a cold front. Afternoon temps. will nudge 80 degrees over inland areas with mid 60's on the beaches as SW wind gusts to 24 mph. We will see some evening showers about and perhaps a thundershowers as a cold front passes through.
Friday looks sunny, and it will be cooler with lower humidity behind a cool front. Look for lows near 50 degrees, and afternoon high temps. will be around or just below 70 degrees. Winds will be light from the NE then East, and this will keep the beaches in the low 50's all day.
In the long-range, we will see some clouds mixed with sunshine Saturday, with high temps. near 72 degrees. Skies will clear and it will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highest temps. around 60 degrees. Look for clouds to return Monday night with spotty showers about Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 60's. Wednesday looks sunny, but a little on the cool side with lows near 41 and high temps. near 62 degrees.
The average high for tomorrow is 65 degrees with an average low of 43 degrees.