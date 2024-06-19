DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm. Winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the upper 80s, with low 80s at the beaches.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Hot weather is the headline all across the United States on this Wednesday morning, but it won't be too bad here on Delmarva, at least until late week.
High pressure is situated just off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This is going to result in southwesterly winds that will pump lots of hot temperatures into most of the Northeast. However, on Delmarva, we'll have a southeasterly breeze that will mitigate the heat. Sure, it'll be pretty warm, in the mid to upper 80s, but that's not too much warmer than normal, and the humidity will be tolerable, so we won't have much of a heat index. Otherwise, as we can normally expect on a day like today, expect a mostly sunny start, with some clouds mixing in with the sun by afternoon.
Seasonably warm and dry conditions will continue on Thursday. Although there are no fire weather advisories out for Delmarva, do be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame, as it has been pretty dry, and will continue to be dry for much of the forecast.
We will crank up the heat starting on Friday, when our winds will also start to come from the southwest. Expect low 90s on Friday, with low to mid 90s for the weekend. The humidity will continue to be relatively low, but with temperatures this warm, it won't take much humidity to make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees at times.
Our next chance of rain could come by next Sunday and Monday as a cold front transits the region. Unfortunately, we do need rain, and our guidance is suggesting that any showers or thunderstorms will be spotty. This means that not everyone will see rain, and those that do will likely get downpours that will run off rather than soak into the ground.
High pressure returns on Tuesday, when it will continue to be warm, but not as hot as the weekend.
In the Tropics:
Potential Tropical Cyclone "One" is spinning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It has a high, 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression. It is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to southern Texas, as well as Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon in Mexico. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
A disturbance just northeast of the Bahamas has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. This system could bring rain and gusty winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas by late week. As of right now, no direct effects are expected on Delmarva.
Another disturbance could develop in the Bay of Campeche, in roughly the same area as PTC "One". This has a low, 30 percent chance of development. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for June 26 - July 2.