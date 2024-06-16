DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with mid 70s at the beaches.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Happy Father's Day!
We're now well into the beginning of an extended period of warm and dry weather over Delmarva.
High pressure is settling in over much of the East Coast, and it'll stick around for a while.
With lots of sunshine, Sunday will be a seasonably warm day, but with that high to our north, we'll have an overall southeasterly breeze that will keep temperatures reasonable and seasonable, in the low to mid 80s, with mid 70s at the beaches.
Broad ridging gets reinforced through much of the week ahead, leading to mainly sunny skies and increasingly warm temperatures that will flirt with 90°F Tuesday through Thursday, and are likely to climb into the 90s by Friday and Saturday. Fortunately, the humidity should remain relatively low throughout much of the week, so we won't have to deal with oppressive heat indices, but by Friday and Saturday, it could start to feel like anywhere from 95° to 100°F at times.
Wildfire danger will be on the increase this week with the increasingly dry conditions coupled with low humidity, so use extra caution with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame, and of course, dispose of cigarettes safely.
Our next chance of rain could come by next Sunday and Monday.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance just northeast of the Bahamas has a low, 30 percent chance of development in the next seven days. This system could bring rain and gusty winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas by late week. As of right now, no direct effects are expected on Delmarva. In the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, a disturbance has a medium, 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression, and could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America, and to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. This system is not an immediate threat to Delmarva. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for June 23 - June 29.