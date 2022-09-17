DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with 70s at the beaches. Winds SE at 5 mph.
Saturday night: Clear and cool. Isolated areas of patchy fog late. Lows near 60°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Warm, with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon and overnight. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Some showers and thunder are possible in the afternoon and evening, but widespread rain is not expected. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 60°F.
In a summer that has been defined by long stretches of dry weather, that pattern continues on Delmarva as we look ahead to this weekend and the upcoming week.
Outdoor activities are a must this weekend!
After some isolated areas of patchy fog early this morning, skies today will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be from the southeast at about 5 mph, which will be enough to cool the beaches a few degrees, keeping their highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The broad high pressure stays with us through the rest of the weekend.
Tonight, skies will be clear with light winds, meaning isolated areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight. Lows will be seasonable, falling to around 60°F.
Sunday will continue to be mostly sunny, but as the high pressure ridge slides east, winds will shift to a more southwesterly direction, meaning warmer temperatures rising into the mid 80s.
Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue on Monday.
A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva Tuesday afternoon and evening. There won't be much moisture with this front, so we'll keep any rain chances low, 30 percent or less on Tuesday afternoon and evening for a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Otherwise, the only way we'll know a front has crossed is slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday morning (which will still be above normal, in the low to mid 60s.
But the front will back in as a warm front Wednesday, and we'll see our warmest temperatures of the week Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, when temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with a few low 90s not impossible.
Then another cold front will swing through Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a chance of a few showers or rumbles of thunder, and cooler temperatures for late week...highs on Friday may only make it into the mid to upper 70s (which is actually pretty close to normal for mid-late September!).
Drought conditions have not improved on Delmarva. Most of the peninsula remains abnormally dry or drier, with moderate drought in Sussex County and Worcester County, along with parts of eastern Wicomico and Somerset County. Severe drought continues in eastern Sussex County, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Fiona" is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic over the next couple of days. "Fiona" is forecast to then become a hurricane as the forecast track has the storm turning north east of the Bahamas, then proceeding out to sea. The threat to the U.S. East Coast is low, but needs to be monitored.
Elsewhere, two tropical waves, one east of Bermuda, and one in the Central Atlantic, have low chances of development in the next five days.