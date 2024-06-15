DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny. Winds from the north at 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s, with upper 70s at the beach.
Saturday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
Friday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
The basic takeaway from this weekend's forecast is that the week ahead is shaping up to be mainly dry and quite warm.
A cold front crossed Delmarva Friday night which triggered some showers and thunderstorms, but that front has moved off shore and high pressure is building in from the north.
With that high pressure, skies will be mainly sunny on Saturday with a breeze from the north not cooling us off very much, thanks to the power of the sun this time of year. Temperatures will be well into the 80s, with 70s at the beach.
High pressure remains in charge on Sunday, but as it slides east, winds will shift to a more southeasterly direction. This will keep temperatures seasonable for this time of year, and humidity looks to remain managable.
Broad upper ridging sets up over much of the eastern United States starting Monday, which will reinforce dry and warm weather for the upcoming week, and that will be the rule for a while, which is not great news for gardeners as our flowers and veggies tend to like rainwater far more than tap water.
Monday through next weekend, skies will be mostly sunny with daily high temperatures trying to get up into the 90s, but I think upper 80s is a safer bet, at least until next weekend when 90s could become more common.
The long-range forecast keeps mainly hot and dry weather in the forecast for the following week as well.
In the Tropics:
An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast has a near zero chance of development. An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a medium, 50 percent chance of development in the next five days. Neither system is an immediate threat to Delmarva. The Atlantic hurricane season begins today, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for June 22 - June 28.