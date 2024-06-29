DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a gusty south breeze. A low chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s at times. The beaches will be in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like over 100°F at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop-up in the morning, becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds and frequent lightning are likely. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: A few lingering showers early, then mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Becoming warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Independence Day: Partly cloudy and hot. A low chance of a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Hot, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
After a comfortable Friday, the heat and humidity will start to make a return today on Delmarva.
Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend. Expect some clouds to mix with the sun. There is an extremely low chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder, especially the farther north you go, but most folks will stay dry. Temperatures will begin to climb, but won't be unreasonable. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beach.
Sunday's heat and humidity will be fuel for our next weather-maker, which will be a cold front that will swing across Delmarva on Sunday. With highs in the low to mid 90s and humidity making it feel like near 100 degres at times, this will provide plenty of fuel for thunderstorms as the front arrives. Some discrete thunderstorm cells could develop in the morning out ahead of the cold front, but storms will become more numerous and widespread in the afternoon and evening. The storms are likely to become strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain the main threats. There is a low spin-up tornado threat.
In the wake of Sunday's storms, the opening days of July are quite nice, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday before we start to crank up the heat once again for the Independence Day holiday; longer range guidance is suggesting afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s from Thursday through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 6 - July 12.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Beryl" has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way toward the Caribbean. Interests in the Caribbean should monitor this storm closely. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a medium, 40 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days as it heads for the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.