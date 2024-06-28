DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a gusty south breeze. A low chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: A few lingering showers early, then mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Becoming warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Independence Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
We'll have another comfortable evening before hot and humid weather returns for the last weekend of June.
Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend. Expect some clouds to mix with the sun. There is an extremely low chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers, but most folks will stay dry. Temperatures will begin to climb, but won't be unreasonable. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beach.
Sunday's heat and humidity will be fuel for our next weather-maker, which will be a cold front that will swing across Delmarva on Sunday. With highs in the low to mid 90s and humidity making it feel like near 100 degres at times, this will provide plenty of fuel for thunderstorms as the front arrives. Timing is still a little uncertain, but confidence is growing in an afternoon or evening transit. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and some could be strong with damaging winds, downpours, and frequent lightning.
Then the opening days of July are quite nice, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday before we start to crank up the heat once again for the Independence Day holiday; longer range guidance is suggesting afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s from Thursday through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for July 5 - July 11.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high, near 100 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. Should it be named it's name would be "Beryl." It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll need to keep an eye on its development as it approaches the Caribbean next week.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days as it heads for the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.