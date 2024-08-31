DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Areas of fog in the morning. Then partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Welcome to Labor Day Weekend!
While it isn't the best forecast for the "unofficial end of summer", it's going to be far from the worst!
A frontal boundary to our south will slowly slide to the north today as a warm front. We're not going to notice much with this front, save for warm and humid conditions. Skies will mainly be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.
Saturday night there will be a chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms, although most of that action should be confined to areas west of the Chesapeake Bay.
A weak cold front sweeps across Delmarva Sunday, followed by a more potent secondary cold front later in the day. This will mean a greater chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but again, not a washout of a day. However, keep your eyes to the sky as any showers or storms could feature damaging winds, downpours, and frequent lightning.
On Labor Day Monday - all outdoor plans are a go! Expect mainly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Mainly sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures and humidity will continue into the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for September 7 - September 13.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance off the Texas coast has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 50 percent, chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
Another disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.