Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and milder. Low 55°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and more humid. High 80-82°. Wind: SW 11-23 mph. Beach temps. will stay near 58-60° at Assateague, but reach the mid 70's at Rehoboth Beach with more of an offshore wind.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, humid, breezy and very mild. Low 63°. Wind: S 10-14 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. PM Showers and a few scattered thundershowers. High 79-80°. Wind: SW 12-23 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be milder and more humid with lows near 54-55 degrees. A south wind will bring in higher humidity and even warmer weather for Wednesday with temps. near 82° Wednesday afternoon. We will see some cloudy spells Wednesday, and it will be very mild Wednesday night. Look for lows in the low 60's as a humid air mass arrives. Winds will increase to 12-17 mph Wednesday afternoon and it will stay breezy Wednesday night.
Thursday will be warm and humid as a SW wind increases ahead of a cold front. Afternoon temps. will nudge 80 degrees over inland areas with mid 60's on the beaches as SW wind gusts to 24 mph. We will see some evening showers about and perhaps a thundershower as a cold front passes through.
In the long-range, skies will clear Friday, and it will be a cooler and less humid day with afternoon high temps. near 69 degrees. Clouds will bring some spotty showers Saturday with temps. near 72 degrees but skies will clear and it will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highest temps. around 61 degrees. Look for showers Monday night into Tuesday with a cool front passing.
The average high for tomorrow is 65 degrees with an average low of 43 degrees.