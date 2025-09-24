Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms possible by the evening. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A few showers and storms possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms likely. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and storms linger on and off all night long. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Lingering rain showers and a few storms early in the day. Moisture slowly departs into the evening hours. Highs: 70-78. Winds: W-N 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or two is possible, but most of us should be dry. Breezy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
The humidity has gone way up overnight and you can feel the air as you step out the door this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. With sunshine today, we will see highs jump way up into the 80s and a few spots could take a run at 90 degrees this afternoon. All this sunshine will help to have a lot of instability and available potential for a few showers and storms into the evening. It isn’t a slam dunk chance for rain and storms for everyone, but know that the threat for storms does exist this evening.
The cold front moves over the top of Delmarva by Thursday and brings our best chance for rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. We could have a few of these thunderstorms pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning with the storms. The front should dive to our south overnight and the good news is that we should see things dry out into the first evening of acts at Oceans Calling.
The weekend forecast looks okay at the moment with a mix of clouds and sunshine and with the wind off the Atlantic, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 70s at the beach...70s and low 80s inland for Saturday. We will be watching the tropics and the two storms that are expected to form in the next few days. There are indications that the storm will interact with the front by Sunday and could push the front back to the north and bring some moisture into the region. At the moment, I am keeping things dry on Sunday…but a breezy and gray day with lots of clouds on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees.
The storm will sit just off the coast of the Carolinas by Monday and will bring us some tropical rain bands for Monday and Tuesday with showers and storms possible both days. The bigger concern is the coastal flooding threat and the beach erosion we could see from this storm for a few days as it meanders down to our south for a couple of days. We should see the storm move away from the coast by Tuesday night and Wednesday as high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of next week.