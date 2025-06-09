DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds. A stray shower or rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
On this Monday, we got a little bit of a break from unsettled weather on Delmarva. A lot of clouds have lingered around, but the sun has shined through in many areas as the cloud deck has eroded away.
Monday night, an impulse of energy will develop along a decaying frontal boundary near Delmarva. This will trigger a low chance of a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, with the timing now look like overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will start off muggy, with some isolated fog possible around sunrise, with temperatures in the upper 60s.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva Tuesday, bringing clouds and a chance for another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will again be one of those situations where not everyone will see rain or a thunderstorm, but if a storm rolls through your neighborhood, gusty downpours and frequent lightning will be the primary threats. Isolated flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas could be possible as these thunderstorms could drop a few inches of rain in a short amount of time.
Warm high pressure builds in Wednesday and Thursday, bringing mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few low 90s are not out of the question!
Another cold front could bring more unsettled weather to Delmarva Friday into next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for June 16 - June 22.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.