Forecast updated on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We saw record warmth across Delmarva today with both Georgetown and Salisbury breaking the record high temps. for the day. Salisbury reached at least 87 with G'town at 88°! A more southerly wind flow will develop tomorrow and bring temps. down a few degrees. An upper level low pressure system will bring clouds and scattered showers Saturday. A cool front will pass Sunday night with spotty thundershowers.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and mild. Becoming more humid Low 58. Wind: SW 4-10 mph.
Friday: Mainly Sunny, and unseasonably warm. High 82-84°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, and very mild. Low 59-61°. Wind: S 4-7 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny, and unseasonably warm. Scattered showers likely. High 76-77°. Wind: S 7-16 mph. Beaches will stay near 62° in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and more humid than last night with a light s-west breeze all night. Morning low temps. will be near 58° inland and 56° on the coast.
Friday will be sunny and a little more humid, with scattered clouds as winds turn more to the south ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Look for temperatures to reach 82-84 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 9-18 mph.
Saturday will bring more clouds and some scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry and mild with fairly high humidity as well. Look for temperatures to reach 76-78 degrees by mid-afternoon, but the coast will be cooler with coastal beaches near 60. Winds will be from the south at 10-16 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long range: Sunday starts sunny, with high temps. reaching the upper 70's, but rain showers will arrive late Sunday evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible Sunday night as a cold front passes. Skies will clear Monday, with cooler with temps. near 71 degrees. Tuesday looks dry and pleasant with lows near 47 and highest temps. around 65°. Wednesday looks much the same.
The average low for mid-March is 43°, with a high temp. of 65°.