Forecast updated on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 61-62°. Wind: Light SW 2-6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. More humid. High 86-87° inland with temps. falling to around 74° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 1-6 mph. Winds on the beaches SE 6-10 mph PM.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63-64°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. More humid. High 87-88° inland with temps. falling to around 74° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 4-11 mph. Winds on the beaches SE 7-13 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks clear and pleasant with lows near 61-62 by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be mainly sunny and warmer with a light wind and temps. will reach 85-87 degrees. It will be moist but not really muggy. A sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's with an onshore wind at 10 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear with light winds and lows near 64 degrees by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday will be sunny and also warmer with a light SW to south wind. Afternoon temps. will reach 87-88 degrees and perhaps pass 90 across the Bay. An afternoon sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the low to mid 70's. Rain is unlikely over the weekend on Delmarva.
In the long-range, a weak cool front will bring thundershowers back to the area later on Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid 80's. Tuesday looks cooler and a little less humid with temps. around 80 in the afternoon. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with temps. near 83 degrees PM. Hotter weather will arrive by Thursday and Friday.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.