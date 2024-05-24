Forecast updated on Friday, 24 May 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were warm across Delmarva today, and it was balmy in the afternoon as temperatures topped out around 80-82°.A strong thunderstorm crossed Sussex County early in the day and did produce a damaging down-burst of wind. Most of the weekend will be dry with light winds but storms will develop ahead of a cold front on Monday afternoon. Cooler weather will arrive later next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and humid. A few passing thundershowers around early. Low 63°. Beaches 60°. Wind: Light S-west.
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with only some isolated PM storms around. High 84°. Wind: SE 1-7 mph. Beaches fall to near 72° PM as an onshore sea breeze develops.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, and humid. A few isolated showers around early. Low 63°. Beaches 60°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with some scattered later day thundershowers around. It will be warm and humid and a few storms cells could have strong winds. High 82-84°. Wind: S 6-14 mph Beaches stay near 72°.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be partly cloudy tonight and quite humid. Winds will be light and there will be some spotty evening showers around. Look for low temps. near 63° by sunrise.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. Only some isolated storms are expected during the day but a brief downpour is possible in the afternoon. Winds will turn to the south to east at less than 6 mph, but a sea breeze will develop on the beaches and cool the temps. back to the low 70's while it will reach 84°inland.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and it will stay warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms are expected during the day,and winds will increase from the south at 8-12 mph in the afternoon hours. A sea breeze will develop on the beaches and cool the temps. back to the low 70's while it will reach 82-84°inland.
In the long-range: Monday will be much the same but thunderstorms will be more likely PM. Look for highest temps. around 83°. The beaches will be in the mid 70's and it will be breezy in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday look mild with only a few thundershowers around as a cool front approaches. Thursday/Friday will be cooler and less humid with temps. in the low/mid 70's and lows in the 50's.
The average low for early May is 55° and the high is 76°.